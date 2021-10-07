Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Buys 405,000 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 281,943 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,536.51.

On Thursday, August 19th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 667,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,745. The company has a market cap of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

