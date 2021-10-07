Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.80. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 1,273,514 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $54,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 and sold 694,032 shares valued at $3,120,802. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.