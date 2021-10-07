PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.58

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 1442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

PTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

