Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $788.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.62. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.