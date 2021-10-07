Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,460,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 29,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
