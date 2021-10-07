Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,460,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 29,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 141.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.