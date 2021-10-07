Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0549

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $33,836.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00057299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00127611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.42 or 0.99646445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.96 or 0.06244532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,011,493 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.