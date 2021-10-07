Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PXFG opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile
