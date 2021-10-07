Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PXFG opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Phoenix Footwear Group alerts:

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing and sale of women’s footwear. It operates under the Trotters, Bueno and SoftWalk brands, which are sold through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.