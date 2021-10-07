PIBBLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.39 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $34.39 million and approximately $53,278.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00234582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00104401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012114 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

