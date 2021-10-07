PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Up 60.6% This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $302,334.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00228327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 82,727,919 coins and its circulating supply is 19,473,842 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

