PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PTY opened at $18.63 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.