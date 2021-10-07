Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,785,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 3,805,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.8 days.

PIAIF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,489. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

