Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,785,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 3,805,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.8 days.
PIAIF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,489. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.