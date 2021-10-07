Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 590,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

