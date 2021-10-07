Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,905. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

