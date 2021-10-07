Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

HD traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.50. 100,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

