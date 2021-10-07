Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

