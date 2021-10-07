Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

