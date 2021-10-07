Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

MHI stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

