Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

About Vicarious Surgical

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.