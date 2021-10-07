Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.24

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.24 and last traded at $151.24, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIPR. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

