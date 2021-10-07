Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,068,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

