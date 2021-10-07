PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Shares of PHI opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PLDT has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.28.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

