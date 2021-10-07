POA Price Tops $0.0329 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $266,877.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,353,217 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
