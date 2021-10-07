POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.98

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

