PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.80 Million

Brokerages predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post sales of $288.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.60 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $313.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

