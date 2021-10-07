PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

