PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives $45.71 Average PT from Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD remained flat at $$46.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,604. PPD has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPD will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

