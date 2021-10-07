PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.