Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 23.3% in September

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:PRPO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 225,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,891. Precipio has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 124.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

