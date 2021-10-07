Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Premier were worth $93,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after buying an additional 118,879 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 104,354 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

