Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,452 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Talos Energy worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

