Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,817,000. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088,559 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,612 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 67,195.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after buying an additional 1,007,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of -248.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

