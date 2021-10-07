Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $270.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.31 and a 200-day moving average of $316.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

