Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

