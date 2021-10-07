Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

