Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after buying an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 579.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 422,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

