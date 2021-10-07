Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

