Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 41.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

