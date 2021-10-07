Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,887 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

