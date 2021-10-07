Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after buying an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after buying an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

