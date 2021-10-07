Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

