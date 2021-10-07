Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Up 18.8% in September

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ PGRW opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Progress Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth $160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth $359,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.