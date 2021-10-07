ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $30,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

