ProShare Advisors LLC Has $31.28 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after acquiring an additional 376,605 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $325.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.51. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

