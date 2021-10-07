ProShare Advisors LLC Has $33.28 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $33,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 227.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

