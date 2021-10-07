ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,751 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

Shares of UPS opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.