ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $29,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

