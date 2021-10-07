ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,383 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $42,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $74.33 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.