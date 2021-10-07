ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $26,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

