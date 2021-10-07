ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 138,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,758,517 shares.The stock last traded at $72.37 and had previously closed at $69.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

