ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. 142,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,854,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $1,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

